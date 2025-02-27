Subway is bringing back its $6.99 Any Footlong promotion for a limited time

Amid a slow start to the year for the U.S. fast food industry, Subway is bringing back a big discount on its trademarked Footlong sandwiches for a limited time.

The popular Connecticut-based restaurant chain announced Thursday the return of its $6.99 Any Footlong promotion — a significant discount considering some Footlong sandwiches can typically cost as much as $14.

Starting on Feb. 28, sandwich lovers can take advantage of the deal by ordering any Footlong sandwich through Subway's app or website and entering the promo code 699FL.

Subway said the promotion applies to any of its chef-crafted sandwiches already on the menu, or customers can build their own custom sub.

The promotion comes as numerous fast food chains are looking to bring back customers who have shied away from rising prices.

"People continue to watch their spending but don't want to sacrifice quality, quantity and taste for value when dining on the go," Subway North America President Doug Fry said in a statement. "With the return of the $6.99 Any Footlong offer, Subway is delivering on all three, with freshly made, great-tasting sandwiches at an exceptional value."

Subway also ran its $6.99 Any Footlong promotion for a limited time last summer. And it appears to have done well, with the company bringing it back for a limited time in 2025.