Spirit flight attendant injured after gunfire hits plane, airline says

Spirit Airlines has suspended flights to Haiti after one of its planes was apparently struck by gunfire.

The flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, was hit on Monday, injuring a flight attendant, a representative with the airline told Scripps News.

The worker's injuries are said to be minor, and no others were injured, Spirit said.

Spirit Airlines flight 951 was rerouted and landed safely in Santiago, Dominican Republic.

Spirit said the plane has been taken out of service while it arranges for another aircraft to take guests back to Fort Lauderdale.

"The safety of our Guests and Team Members is our top priority," Spirit said.

Prior to Monday's incident, Spirit offered flights to Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien in Haiti.

The country is in the midst of turmoil, as gangs clash with police. The Associated Press reported on Sunday that a council, which was created to help establish order in the country, fired the interim prime minister and replaced him with a businessman who was once in the running for the position.

