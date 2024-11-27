Southwest to end cabin service earlier due to potential in-flight turbulence

Southwest passengers may notice a change on their flights starting next week.

The airline confirmed to Scripps News that it will implement new cabin service procedures starting Dec. 4 to enhance safety for flight attendants and passengers.

Under the updated guidelines, flight attendants will begin preparing the cabin for landing at an altitude of 18,000 feet. It previously started this procedure at 10,000 feet. The change aims to reduce the risk of injuries caused by in-flight turbulence.

Southwest said the adjustment is the "result of the airline’s close collaboration with its Labor partners and a robust approach to Safety Management."

The airliner is not the first company to make this change. In July, Korean Air said it would be wrapping up cabin service 40 minutes before landing to avoid the risk of injury during turbulence.

Prior to July, Korean Air stopped cabin service 20 minutes before landing.

The airline noted that turbulence has been a "persistent and growing problem" in recent years.

While planes are built to withstand turbulence, it may still be an uncomfortable experience for passengers. It can also be dangerous for flight attendants or passengers who aren't buckled into their seats.

