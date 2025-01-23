Scripps News wins prestigious duPont-Columbia Award for Maine mass shooting investigation

Scripps News was honored on Wednesday with the prestigious duPont-Columbia Award for its investigation into the October 2023 mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

National investigative correspondent Lori Jane Gliha, investigative producer Brittany Freeman and the Scripps News Investigates team spent more than a year uncovering information about the shooter, a member of the Army Reserves.

Scripps News revealed that at least 26 law enforcement officers in New York and Maine knew of the shooter's mental decline and access to guns in the months and weeks before the shooting, but no one triggered state red or yellow flag laws that are intended to prevent mass shootings.

Scripps News was one of two first-time winners of the duPont-Columbia Awards on Wednesday. The Outlaw Ocean Project also won its first award for its investigative series, “China: The Superpower of Seafood."

The duPont-Columbia Awards have been honoring journalists for extraordinary work for more than 80 years.

