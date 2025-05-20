JCPenney announces store closures. Here's which locations are impacted

JCPenney plans to close seven of its department stores later this month, the retailer confirmed to Scripps News.

The closures, scheduled for May 25, will affect stores in California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, New Hampshire, North Carolina and West Virginia. The company did not provide a reason for the shutdowns.

Full list of store closures:



California: The Shops at Tanforan in San Bruno

Colorado: The Shops at Northfield in Denver

Idaho: Pine Ridge Mall in Pocatello

Kansas: West Ridge Mall in Topeka

New Hampshire: Fox Run Mall in Newington

North Carolina: Asheville Mall in Asheville

West Virginia: Charleston Town Center in Charleston

JCPenney has closed dozens of locations since filing for bankruptcy in 2020.

In a statement, a JCPenney spokesperson said the company remains committed to its national footprint.

"JCPenney looks forward to continuing to serve its customers at nearly 650 store locations nationwide and at jcpenney.com," the spokesperson said.