Watch Now
BusinessCompany News

Actions

Is Outlook down? Thousands of Microsoft 365 users report outage issues

Downdetector showed thousands of outage reports from users of Microsoft 365, particularly Outlook.
Microsoft log
Michel Euler/AP
FILE - This April 12, 2016 file photo shows the Microsoft logo in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris.
Microsoft log
Posted

Thousands of Microsoft 365 customers worldwide reported having issues with services like Outlook and Teams on Monday.

In social media posts and comments on platforms like outage tracker Downdetector, some impacted said that they were having trouble seeing their emails, loading calendars or opening other Microsoft 365 applications such as Powerpoint.

Microsoft acknowledged “an issue impacting users attempting to access Exchange Online or functionality within Microsoft Teams calendar” earlier in the day. In updates posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the company's status page said it identified a “recent change” that it believed to be behind the problem — and was working to revert it.

RELATED STORY | Delta sues cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike over tech outage that canceled flights

Microsoft shared that it was deploying a fix — which, as of shortly before noon E.T., it said had reached about 98% of “affected environments.”

Still, the company’s status page later added, targeted restarts were “progressing slower than anticipated for the majority of affected users.”

As of midday Monday, Downdetector showed thousands of outage reports from users of Microsoft 365, particularly Outlook.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Business
Main & Wall show promo

Where Main Street Meets Wall Street
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.

Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app