In-N-Out to eliminate artificial coloring from drinks, update ketchup

In-N-Out Burger is reportedly phasing out artificial coloring in two of its beverages and updating its ketchup recipe.

The fast-food chain plans to remove synthetic dyes from its pink lemonade and strawberry milkshakes, opting for natural alternatives instead, according to CNN. It’s also reportedly in the process of replacing its current ketchup with one made using real sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup.

The changes come amid growing scrutiny over artificial additives.

The FDA announced in January that it was banning the use of Red No. 3 in food and drugs. Now, the U.S. Department of Health along with the FDA are looking to revoke authorization for two synthetic food colorings, Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B.

They’re also working with the food industry to eliminate six other synthetic dyes — FD&C Green No. 3, FD&C Red No. 40, FD&C Yellow No. 5, FD&C Yellow No. 6, FD&C Blue No. 1, and FD&C Blue No. 2 — from the food supply by the end of next year.

In a statement to CNN, an In-N-Out spokesperson said the updates reflect the company’s commitment to offering “the highest-quality ingredients” to its customers.

Scripps News has reached out to In-N-Out for more information about the decision and is awaiting a response.