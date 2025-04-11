Google lays off employees from Android, Pixel phone teams

Google has reportedly laid off hundreds of its employees in a unit that oversees its Android platform, Pixel phones and other applications.

The layoffs were first reported by technology outlet The Information, which cited "a person with direct knowledge."

A spokesperson with Google confirmed to Scripps News that there have been "job reductions" in its platforms and devices teams.

RELATED STORY | Value of US dollar suffers biggest drop since 2022

"Since combining the Platforms and Devices teams last year, we've focused on becoming more nimble and operating more effectively and this included making some job reductions in addition to the voluntary exit program that we offered in January. We continue to hire in the US and globally for important projects aligned with our roadmaps," a spokesperson said.

The unit also handles Google's Chrome platform, Google Photos and Google Drive.

The Information and Reuters said the cuts in the division follow Google's buyout offers to employees in January. The outlets also noted that many tech giants are directing more resources toward artificial intelligence and data centers.