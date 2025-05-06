DoorDash reaches deal to buy UK food delivery service, Deliveroo

DoorDash has reached an agreement to buy its U.K. rival, Deliveroo, for $3.9 billion, according to multiple outlets.

The merger of the two food delivery service companies will help DoorDash expand its footprint in Europe while also helping it take on competition in the market from companies like Uber Eats.

Deliveroo has a footprint in nine countries, including Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. DoorDash is primarily based in the U.S. and Canada, with plans for expansion of its service in Australia and New Zealand.

RELATED STORY | Need a wedding dress fast? David's Bridal will now DoorDash it to you

The takeover will still need a shareholder vote and regulatory approval to move forward.

DoorDash also announced the $1.2 billion acquisition of restaurant booking platform SevenRooms, according to CNBC.

The software solution helps businesses streamline operations.