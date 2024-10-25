Boeing machinists vote down contract proposal, strike continues

Union members in Seattle cast their ballots and the vote was a resounding no to Boeing's latest contract offer.

The factory workers are now six weeks into a strike that has left airplane manufacturing at a virtual standstill.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers says 64% of its members rejected the offer, which included a 35% raise over four years, but many union members say they want more — like the return of pensions, which workers gave up 10 years ago.

"I feel sorry for the young people. I've spent my life here and I'm getting ready to go. But they deserve a pension, and I deserve an increase," said Charles Fromong, a Boeing worker.

The union president says his members remain united.

"We will stand for the demands that our members need to get a contract that they can respect that shows the respect that they deserve. There is much more work to do."

In a message to employees, Boeing's CEO Kelly Ortberg said he's trying to gain back the trust of the company's workforce.

"I remain committed to getting the team back and improving our relationship, so we don't become so disconnected in the future," he said.

Ortberg also vowed to restore Boeing's reputation.

"We're clearly at a crossroads. The trust in our company has eroded. We're saddled with too much debt," he said.

Financial struggles continue for aircraft maker. The union vote came just hours after Boeing reported a staggering $6 billion loss in the third quarter.

Those problems aren't solely due to the strike. The aerospace manufacturer has been reporting losses since its second fatal 737 Max crash in 2019.

