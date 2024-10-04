Barbie unveils first-ever Diwali doll to celebrate one of India's most important holidays

It's almost time for Diwali, and how could Barbie miss out on the celebration?

In homage to the five-day Indian holiday, also known as the festival of lights, Mattel has unveiled its first-ever Diwali Barbie doll in partnership with Indian couturier Anita Dongre. Dongre designed the lehenga, or the ankle-length skirt, the limited-edition doll is wearing alongside her choli cropped top and Koti vest, all adorned with dahlias, jasmine and an Indian lotus that Mattel says represent strength and beauty. The look is complete with bangle bracelets and shimmering earrings that "reflect the radiant lights of the festival," Mattel said.

The company said in a post on Instagram that the Diwali doll and her "Moonlight Bloom" set honor Dongre's heritage and "the time-honored craftsmanship of the rural women artisans who sustain its traditions."

"May Barbie and Anita Dongre's artistry illuminate your festivities now and for years to come," the post read.

In a post of her own, Dongre, who spent 18 months working on the doll, said designing her was a "fun and fulfilling experience."

"This Barbie Diwali doll represents the fashion-forward modern woman, who wears India on her sleeve with pride," Dongre wrote. "I'm honoured for this opportunity to represent contemporary Indian fashion on a global platform and hope that it inspires kids across the world to connect with their culture and heritage."

The Diwali doll is available now on Mattel's website as well as at participating Target and Walmart locations, their websites and on Amazon.

The doll's debut comes nearly a month before this year's Diwali festival, which takes place every fall between October and November depending on the moon. This year, it falls on Nov. 1, with the main celebration occurring on the third day as it is the darkest of the month.

Though Diwali has different rituals by region, its overarching theme focuses on the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Many prepare for the festival by cleaning their homes and workplaces and brightly lighting their spaces. And when the celebration comes, many share in feasts, set of fireworks, share in ceremonies and more traditions that are dependent on one's heritage.

