Amazon appears to take aim at Temu with budget store 'Amazon Haul'

Amazon also says customers can be reassured that the products sold on Amazon Haul are "safe, authentic, and compliant with applicable regulations."
Amazon is looking to lure the budget-conscious shopper. The company launched Amazon Haul on Wednesday, a new mobile-only store that features items under $20.

The store appears to have hundreds of items — from clothing to home goods and beauty products. Some of the items are priced as low as $1.

Amazon Haul appears to be the company's direct challenge to the likes of Temu and Shein, which also offer low-cost goods. The new store even looks similar to the other two companies — with items appearing in a grid with their price shown.

Various items sold on Amazon Haul
This image shows various items sold on Amazon Haul.

Amazon touts its return policy as a major selling point for Amazon Haul. The company says it offers free returns on purchases of $3 or more within 15 days of delivery. Those returns can be made at any of the 8,000 drop-off locations across the U.S.

