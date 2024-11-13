Amazon appears to take aim at Temu with budget store 'Amazon Haul'

Amazon is looking to lure the budget-conscious shopper. The company launched Amazon Haul on Wednesday, a new mobile-only store that features items under $20.

The store appears to have hundreds of items — from clothing to home goods and beauty products. Some of the items are priced as low as $1.

Amazon Haul appears to be the company's direct challenge to the likes of Temu and Shein, which also offer low-cost goods. The new store even looks similar to the other two companies — with items appearing in a grid with their price shown.

Scripps News This image shows various items sold on Amazon Haul.

Amazon touts its return policy as a major selling point for Amazon Haul. The company says it offers free returns on purchases of $3 or more within 15 days of delivery. Those returns can be made at any of the 8,000 drop-off locations across the U.S.

Amazon also says customers can be reassured that the products sold on Amazon Haul are "safe, authentic, and compliant with applicable regulations."