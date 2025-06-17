Amazon announces enhanced Prime Day with 4 days of exclusive deals

Amazon announced that its upcoming Prime Day will be twice as long as usual, expanding from its typical two-day window to four days, starting July 8.

2025 marks the 11th year of the event.

Prime Day deals are available to members of Amazon Prime, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Those ages 18 to 24 and college students can pay $7.49 per month or $69 per year for Prime.

"New this year, we're offering exclusive deals including fuel discounts for summer travel, alongside some of our lowest prices of the year from top brands. We're also excited about our enhanced Prime for Young Adults membership, giving 18–24-year-olds the ability to enjoy new exclusive perks like 5% cash back for a limited time, plus new shopping features that make discovering personalized savings easier than ever," said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. "Prime Day is about celebrating our members by providing them with exceptional savings and convenient delivery, and now is an excellent time to save."

Other retailers tend to announce similar promotions in the days surrounding Prime Day. For instance, Target held its Circle Week and Walmart held its Walmart Deals around the same time as Amazon Prime Days last year.

Amazon said it will have deals on “pantry staples and snacks for summer gatherings, home improvement must-haves, back-to-school supplies, health and personal care items, family-favorite toys, bestselling books, pet essentials, and even premium and luxury splurges.”

Additionally, Amazon said it will begin offering some early deals on July 1.