3M reaches $450M settlement with New Jersey over 'forever chemicals'

3M has agreed to pay up to $450 million to settle lawsuits with the state of New Jersey over PFAS, known as "forever chemicals."

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said the settlement holds 3M accountable for decades of environmental damage.

"They continued to pollute the environment and escape accountability," he said. "That ends now."

3M said the agreement is not an admission of liability and emphasized its decision to exit PFAS manufacturing entirely by the end of 2025.

Under the agreement, avoids going to trial and will make payments over 25 years, with $275 million to $325 million paid from 2026 to 2034 and another $125 million from 2035 to 2050.

PFAS have been a major topic of concern in recent years. They do not break down in the environment and have been linked to cancer, immune disorders and developmental issues.

A government study from 2023 found nearly half of faucets in the U.S. are likely contaminated with "forever chemicals."

The U.S. Geological Survey said there are more than 12,000 types of forever chemicals, many of which are undetectable with current tests.

