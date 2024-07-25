7-Eleven drawing on inspiration from stores around the world

7-Eleven, Inc. says it's working with Seven-Eleven Japan to learn whether best practices and food options provided there can be incorporated in the U.S.

"We are constantly evolving the fresh food assortment in our stores, tailoring the offerings at each location to meet the needs and preferences of local customers," 7-Eleven, Inc. said in a statement.

The company says it draws from inspiration from around the world "to meet the needs and preferences" of local customers.

That has resulted in offerings like Mangonada donuts with Tajin, barbecue pork sliders and even chicken curry bowls.

7-Eleven dates back to 1927 amid humble beginnings in Dallas, Texas, with its "C-Store." The company, widely known in many parts of the world today, called that store the "world's first convenience store."

Editor's note: This story updates a previous version that stated there would be a rebranding of some stores with Japanese flair.