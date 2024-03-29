Ben Schamisso is a reporter focused primarily on global affairs and immigration. Born and raised in Belgium, Ben's international upbringing aids in his storytelling. Prior to joining Scripps News in 2016, he was the lead videographer for Belgium's most prestigious soccer team and a producer for the Chicago Tribune. He earned his master's degree in broadcast journalism at Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism in 2012. Want to chat with him about immigration and foreign policy? Well, you're in luck — he speaks three languages.