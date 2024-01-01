Andrew Lawler leads graphics operation, developing visual identity for shows and programs, designing and building tools for video editors, and creating custom graphics and animations to support original reporting. He received a bachelor's degree in graphic design at Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri. While at Scripps News, Andrew's worked on a variety of series, videos and interactive projects, earning recognition from peer organizations including the Sigma Delta Chi Awards, the News & Documentary Emmys and the Cynopsis Short Form Video Festival. Andrew is a staunch opponent of AP Style.