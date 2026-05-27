US Mint to release quarter commemorating America’s 250th birthday

The U.S. Mint will release a new commemorative quarter on Monday to mark America’s 250th birthday.

The Declaration of Independence quarter features Thomas Jefferson on one side and the Liberty Bell on the other. Two other special quarters are already in circulation, and two more are planned later this year.

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There is also a half-dollar depicting the Statue of Liberty, which was released in celebration of America's sesquicentennial.

Earlier this year, the Mint released the Emerging Liberty Dime, which also depicts a "determined" Statue of Liberty as the winds of revolution waft through her hair.

Congress previously authorized the U.S. Mint to issue new coins “with designs emblematic of the United States semiquincentennial.”