The Great American State Fair has been evacuated due to severe weather

The Great American State Fair is being evacuated once again due to severe weather.

The fair was disrupted last weekend on July 4 when severe storms gathered near Washington and forced event organizers to order an evacuation.

On Thursday, Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia were under severe thunderstorm watches, forcing organizers to issue a similar announcement.

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The fair and FIFA Fan Zone were postponed on Thursday, a decision that organizers said was made in coordination with the National Capital Region Planning Committee and public safety partners.

The Great American State Fair is a 16-day event on the National Mall that kicked off on June 25 and runs through July 10, 2026.

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The event features exhibits, vendors, a ferris wheel, a rodeo arena, and a mock-up of Trump's proposed "Triumphant Arch."

The fair itself is free and open to the public in an effort to celebrate the nation. It features more than 150 exhibits from all 56 states and territories, businesses, innovators and civic organizations.