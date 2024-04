Zach leads the Scripps News Documentaries unit and serves as a reporter and producer in the field. He has reported across four continents, three presidential elections and several natural disasters. At Scripps News, he has covered a wide variety of political and policy issues, with a focus on climate change, energy, innovation, and Middle America. Raised in small town Texas, Zach attended the University of Missouri, joined Scripps in 2011 and established the Washington, D.C. office in 2016.