Zach Cusson is an Emmy-nominated visual journalist with the Scripps News Investigative Team. In his five years with the team, he's covered a variety of subjects including police misconduct, abortion access, and drug policy. Through his work, Zach hopes to instill a sense of empathy and a better understanding of the human experience in his audience. When he finally puts down the camera, you can likely find him in the climbing gym, getting caught up on anime, or walking his dog.