Stowaway who hid on a Delta flight from New York to Paris is being sent back to US

A stowaway who made it all the way from New York to Paris on a flight is expected to be brought back to the U.S. Wednesday afternoon escorted by French security officials.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Transportation Security Administration says the 57-year-old woman snuck through a security checkpoint at John F. Kennedy International Airport by starting off in a lane reserved for airline flight crews.

She then bypassed stations where her ID and boarding pass would have been checked and was able to board a Delta Airlines flight without a ticket.

Investigators believe the holiday crowds also contributed to the incident.

The woman reportedly hid in a bathroom on the plane for most of the flight to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris.

According to CNN, two previous attempts to fly her back to the U.S. were abandoned. She reportedly started screaming after boarding a plane on Saturday and Delta refused to transport her.

A second attempt to transport her back to the U.S. was made on Tuesday, but the decision was made to transport her on Wednesday with security officials instead.