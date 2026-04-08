Search underway for Michigan woman missing in Bahamas waters

Search teams in the Bahamas are looking for a Michigan woman who fell overboard during a boat trip with her husband.

Lynette Hooker, 55, went missing Saturday night after leaving a resort on Elbow Cay Island when bad weather hit. Her husband said strong currents carried her away and she was not wearing a life vest.

Crews searched for six hours Sunday but did not find her.

RELATED STORY | Decades-long mystery ends: Teen missing since 1994 located alive

Hooker’s daughter has raised questions about what happened, saying she has received little information. The case remains under investigation.

Elbow Cay Island is a popular fishing port in the northern Bahamas.

Her husband, Brian Hooker, posted on Facebook about his wife's disappearance.

RELATED STORY | Missing US student’s body found in Barcelona

"I am heartbroken over the recent boat accident in unpredictable seas and high winds that caused my beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas. Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart. We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus," he wrote.