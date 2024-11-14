Watch Now
World Bank: Israel-Hezbollah war cost Lebanon $8.5 billion in physical damages, economic losses

Housing has borne the brunt of the destruction with nearly 100,000 units damaged, totaling $3.2 billion in destruction and losses.
The World Bank estimated Thursday that Lebanon has been hit by $8.5 billion in physical damages and economic losses from 13 months of Israel's war against the Hezbollah militant group.

Damages to physical infrastructure alone were valued at $3.4 billion, while economic losses totaled $5.1 billion, according to the World Bank’s assessment. Housing has borne the brunt of the destruction with nearly 100,000 units damaged, totaling $3.2 billion in destruction and losses.

Lebanon was already reeling from a severe economic crisis that has gripped the country since 2019. The war is expected to shrink Lebanon’s real GDP growth by at least 6.6% in 2024, worsening an already dire economic situation after five consecutive years of steep recession, the report said.

The World Bank’s report also said that approximately 166,000 individuals have lost their jobs, resulting in an estimated $168 million in lost earnings.

Other sectors have suffered as well, with commerce losses nearing $2 billion due to disrupted businesses and agricultural losses reaching $1.2 billion as crops, livestock, and farmers have been severely impacted, the report said.

In comparison, after the month-long war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006, the World Bank had estimated damage from the hostilities at $2.8 billion, “with indirect damages accounting for another US$700-$500 million in losses.”

