US sending more troops to Middle East amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict

The U.S. is sending additional troops to the Middle East during a sharp spike in violence between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon that has raised the risk of a greater regional war, the Pentagon said Monday.

Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder would provide no details on how many additional forces or what they would be tasked to do. The U.S. currently has about 40,000 troops in the region.

The new deployments come after significant strikes by Israeli forces against targets inside Lebanon that have killed hundreds and as Israel is preparing to conduct further operations.

In a message to the people of Lebanon on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the "war is not with you. It's with Hezbollah." He went on to accuse Hezbollah of storing weapons in homes and garages.

RELATED STORY | Lebanon says Israeli airstrikes killed 270 people

"Those rockets and missiles are aimed directly at our cities, directly at our citizens. To defend our people against Hezbollah strikes, we must take out those weapons," Netanyahu said.

He added that the Israel Defense Forces has warned citizens to stay out of harm's way.

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department is warning Americans to leave Lebanon as the risk of a regional war increases.

“Due to the unpredictable nature of ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel and recent explosions throughout Lebanon, including Beirut, the U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to depart Lebanon while commercial options still remain available,” the State Department cautioned Saturday.

RELATED STORY | Israel strikes Hezbollah infrastructure sites in Lebanon as conflict expands