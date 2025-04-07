Israel's Netanyahu to meet with Trump at White House amid rising tensions in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the White House on Monday for crucial discussions with President Donald Trump. This meeting marks their second engagement during Trump's second term in office.

Among the key topics on the agenda are the financial implications of President Trump's sweeping tariff policies and efforts to address ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. It remains unclear whether Netanyahu's visit will result in the U.S. easing tariffs on the country, but it could set the stage for other world leaders to potentially negotiate with the Trump administration.

Israel last week said it would remove its tariffs on imported U.S. goods, much of which are food or agricultural supplies. The next day, President Trump placed a 17% tariff on imports from Israel as part of his sweeping trade announcements. Those tariffs are expected to put a roughly $3 billion dent in Israel's exports every year.

President Trump greeted Netanhayu at the White House Monday morning before they went inside. The president did not answer questions from reporters about tariffs or global trading markets.

The backdrop of this meeting is significant, as Israel has recently intensified military operations in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu has stated that the country plans to expand what he refers to as Israel's security zone, raising concerns about the impact on regional stability.

As the two leaders convene, the international community watches closely to see if any substantial progress can be made toward peace in the region amidst the rising tensions.

