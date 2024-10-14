Israel responds to Hezbollah drone attack that killed 4 Israeli soldiers

Tensions continue to build in the Middle East after the Israeli military traded more fire with Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

At least 18 people are dead after an Israeli airstrike on an apartment building in northern Lebanon. The attack came after a Hezbollah drone attack on an Israeli army base left four soldiers dead and dozens of others severely wounded.

"Overnight, Iranian proxy Hezbollah conducted a UAV attack against Israel – a brutal attack that killed four troops and injured many more," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement. "It only further points to the ongoing threats posed by Hezbollah, and the urgency to take every necessary measure to dismantle their attack infrastructure."

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the army base targeted in the attack, vowing Israel "will continue to hit Hezbollah everywhere, even in Beirut."

Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has authorized the deployment of a sophisticated air defense system to Israel, as well as American troops to operate it, even as Iran has warned the U.S. to keep troops out of Israel.

And while the new defense system won't be there to deal with Hezbollah drone and rocket attacks, it will be used to address longer range threats from Iran.