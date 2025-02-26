Funeral held for Bibas family in Israel following Hamas abduction

The Bibas family was laid to rest today in a somber ceremony at a kibbutz near the Gaza border on Wednesday. Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Ariel and Kfir, were killed after being abducted by Hamas during the devastating attack on October 7, 2023. Their remains were returned to Israel last week.

On Wednesday, a funeral procession made its way through the streets of Nir Oz, where the family was kidnapped. Hundreds lined the streets to pay their respects, while a large crowd gathered in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv to honor the victims.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed the collective grief of the nation, stating that an entire country is in a time of mourning. Yarden Bibas, the only survivor of the family after spending time in captivity in Gaza, delivered a heartbreaking eulogy, apologizing to his wife and sons, saying, “I’m sorry I couldn’t protect you.”

As the nation mourns, attention is turning to negotiations regarding the next phase of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Recent developments have averted an immediate collapse of the ceasefire, following an agreement for Hamas to release the bodies of four more Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of over 600 Palestinian prisoners. This agreement had been temporarily paused by the Israeli government since the weekend but is now set to proceed.

The handover of the hostages’ bodies is expected to be facilitated by Egyptian officials, avoiding the ceremonies that characterized previous rounds, which Israel had opposed. While the timing remains uncertain, the transfer is anticipated by the end of Thursday, local time.

There has been no official confirmation regarding the transition to Phase 2 of the ceasefire agreement. Current indications suggest that an extension of the first phase is likely, giving both sides more time to negotiate the complex issues that lie ahead.

