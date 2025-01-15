Final details of Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks being negotiated, US official says

Efforts to reach a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza that would allow the release of hostages continue Wednesday, as officials indicate a deal is close.

Negotiations are continuing to work through the final details, according to a U.S. official. Negotiators are still waiting for a final response from Hamas.

Hamas accepted a draft agreement for a ceasefire and release of hostages, according to The Associated Press.

However, Israel’s prime minister’s office denied reports that Hamas has accepted an agreement.

“Contrary to reports, the Hamas terrorist organization has yet to provide an answer regarding the deal,” it said in a statement.

While talks have appeared to come close to a deal and stall in the past, mediators have indicated this is the closest point to a deal yet.

“For the past several months, Hamas has played the spoiler. But over the past several weeks, our intensive efforts have brought us to the brink of full and final agreement. On Sunday, the United States, Qatar and Egypt put forward a final proposal. The ball is now in Hamas's court,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday.

Qatar’s foreign minister called it the “closest point to reach a deal than at any time in the past months.”

U.S. officials believe there’s a possibility a deal could get done this week.

“I believe that Israel has taken a big step in the last few days to be prepared to get to a final outcome in which the hostages come out, the fighting stops and we can surge humanitarian aid into Gaza in a more calm environment. We're not there yet, but I do believe the possibility is there for this deal to close this week, before President Biden leaves office, and President Biden will continue to stay engaged with the leaders in the region,” National Security advisor Jake Sullivan said Monday.

The current and incoming administrations have coordinated in the efforts, with Biden’s top Middle East advisor, Brett McGurk and President-elect Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, both taking part.

“The President is closely monitoring negotiations in Doha as we work to reach a ceasefire and hostage release deal,” a National Security Council spokesperson said Wednesday.

The framework introduced by President Biden last spring remains the “operative framework” according to Sullivan. That proposal included three phases. The first phase included a ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas, a surge in humanitarian assistance and the release of women, elderly and wounded hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. It is not clear which hostages would be included in the first phase under current discussions.

Sullivan told reporters on Monday that sides were hammering out details over the “precise sequencing of people coming out over the course of the weeks and months of this deal that’s getting hammered out as one of the final details.”

Once a deal is sealed, it would take a few days until the first hostages are released, according to a U.S. official.