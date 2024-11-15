Families of Gaza hostages bring their message to both the current and upcoming White Houses

A transition of power marks a political moment in the United States, but for families of American hostages held in Gaza, it's also a moment to push President Biden and President-elect Trump to work together to bring their loved ones home.

"There's really not a lot of room left for imagination about these conditions. They're being starved and being held in dark, under in the underground tunnels in Gaza. And this is for over a year, and we're heading into the winter again," said Orna Neutra. "We have no time. They have no time to waste, and that's our call for urgency right now. You know, we realize this transition is a big transition within the government here, but the hostages have no time."

Ronen and Orna Neutra's son, Omer, was among those taken during Hamas' Oct. 7th attack against Israel. The family has described how Omer grew up in the US, visiting Israel and learning more about the country, before he decided to serve it. They said he was helping protect villages when terrorists ambushed his tank.

They are among the families who spent the week in Washington meeting with leaders at the Capitol and at the White House, as Biden and Trump met for the first time since the election. The discussion, which lasted for nearly two hours, included the American hostages held in Gaza, according to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

"We've sent a signal to the incoming team that we're prepared to work with them on this issue, as with every other issue, because President Biden's cardinal direction to us is ensure a smooth and orderly transition," Sullivan told reporters.

The families met themselves with President Biden afterwards.

"The Administration has worked tirelessly to get a deal done as soon as possible to bring the hostages home, and the President also assured the families those efforts will continue," the White House stated in a read out of Biden's meeting with the families.

"I know we heard from President Biden the hostage and the situation in the Middle East was a major topic in their discussion. And they agreed on on cooperating on that, as well as many other things, I guess. But for us, it was very important to hear that we're not going to wait until January 20, that the teams are going to start looking at possibilities and seizing the moment," said Ronen Neutra.

The families have consistently met with administration officials and pushed their message across party lines. The Neutras spoke over the summer at the Republican National Convention.

"To the entire world, I tell you this, we want our hostages back, and they better be back before I assume office, or you will be paying a very big price," Trump said at the time.

On the campaign trail, Trump has claimed that Hamas' Oct. 7th massacre wouldn't have happened under his watch, and promised to "stop the chaos" in the Middle East.

"We believe that this change, puts together an opportunity. There are new opportunities because of that. And indeed the relationship between President elect Trump and the Prime Minister should help us get to a place of a deal as soon as possible," said Ruby Chen, the father of hostage Itay Chen.

The families said they also met with Senator Marco Rubio's staff. Trump selected Rubio this week as his nominee for Secretary of State, as he made decisions on his picks for other key national security and foreign policy roles.

"We have put out requests to all of the national security nominees, if that's the national security advisor and on down the line. We are hopeful that this week we will be able to meet with them personally, but we are available," said Jonathan Dekel-Chen, the father of Sagui Dekel-Chen.

The meetings come as efforts to secure a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas have not come to fruition, and as Qatar, who has served as a mediator in negotiation efforts, stalled its efforts amid the lack of an agreement.

US officials are continuing to speak with their Israeli and Qatari counterparts.

"Nothing's on hold between now and January 20. For example, we're continuing to work on diplomacy relative to Lebanon. We're continuing to seek a hostage deal, even if it's, you know, the first step in a hostage deal," said Sullivan.

But for families like the Neutras:

"On a personal level, our son celebrated his second birthday in captivity. You know, he's turning 23 he used to be a strong young man. By now, we have no idea his condition. We are very worried," said Ronen Neutra.