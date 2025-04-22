Watch Now
DHL suspends some packages to the US because of tariff-related regulations

DHL announced that it is suspending some of its global shipments from businesses to consumers in the U.S. due to the impacts of tariffs.

The Germany-based courier company stated that the change is a result of new U.S. customs rules, adding more red tape that came into effect along with tariffs earlier this month.

Previously, packages valued at up to $2,500 could enter the U.S. with minimal paperwork; however, that threshold has now been lowered to $800.

Shipments below that value will not be impacted, DHL stated.

Business-to-business deliveries will continue but may experience delays.

DHL indicated that it would continue to monitor the situation but expects the changes to be temporary.

