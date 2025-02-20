Passengers offered $30,000 after plane flips on Toronto runway

Delta Air Lines confirmed to the Associated Press that passengers inside a jet that flipped during landing on Monday would be offered $30,000 each.

A spokesperson for Delta told the Associated Press that Delta is "telling customers this gesture has no strings attached and does not affect rights.” The payment would indicate that passengers could still sue the airline and hold it responsible for additional damages.

It is also unclear how much liability Toronto Pearson Airport could face.

Officials with Delta Air Lines said 21 passengers were transported to area hospitals after the incident, and all 21 have since been released. There were 80 people inside the plane when it flipped.

According to The Associated Press, audio recordings show that the air traffic control tower warned the pilots of a possible air flow “bump” on the approach.

At the time of the crash, Pearson airport had 32 mph winds gusting to 40 mph, according to the Meteorological Service of Canada, and the temperature was about 16.5 degrees Fahrenheit. Officials also said the runway might have been slick from wintry precipitation.

The flight originated from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.