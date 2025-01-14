Britain's Princess Kate reveals her cancer is in remission

Britain's Princess Kate announced on Tuesday that her cancer is in remission.

The princess of Wales made the announcement after visiting The Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she received treatment.

"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support," she posted on Instagram.

Doctors detected Kate's cancer after she underwent abdominal surgery in January 2024. After she stayed out of the public eye for a couple of months, the public grew concerned about her health.

A couple of months later, she revealed she was being treated for an unspecified type of cancer, noting her silence was due to the shock of the diagnosis, as well as needing time to process the situation with her family.

In September, Kate said she had completed chemotherapy treatment. At the time, she called the cancer journey "complex, scary and unpredictable," but added that it has given her a new perspective on life.

Kate is the wife of William, the prince of Wales. They have three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.