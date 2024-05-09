10 injured as Boeing 737 catches fire and skids off runway in Senegal

A Boeing 737 skidded off a runway before takeoff at an airport in Dakar, Senegal, injuring 10 people.

The incident happened late Wednesday, with 85 people aboard the plane.

The Air Senegal flight operated by Transair was headed to Mali.

The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to The Associated Press. Others were taken to a hotel.

Passengers posted video of the incident on social media, which showed flames engulfing one side of the plane. Screams could be heard in the background as passengers evacuated the aircraft.

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident.

This is the latest in a series of mishaps for Boeing over the last four months, with the aircraft giant facing intense scrutiny regarding the safety of its planes.

Also on Wednesday, the company faced another incident when a Boeing 767 cargo plane belonging to FedEx was forced to land in Istanbul without its front landing gear.

Sparks and smoke could be seen coming from the bottom of the plane as it skidded to a halt on the runway.

No one was hurt in the landing.

The cause of each incident is under investigation.