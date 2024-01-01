Willie James Inman is a politics reporter for Newsy based in the Washington, D.C., bureau. Before coming to Newsy, he worked as reporter for Fox News channel, covering major hurricanes and breaking news events in the Southeast. Willie has also spent time as a local reporter in Montgomery County, Maryland, and as a White House producer for Japanese public broadcaster NHK. While covering the White House, he traveled to China, Myanmar and Australia for the APEC, ASEAN and G-20 summits in 2014. He also covered the G-7 Summit in 2015 and the start of the 2016 election. In his most memorable interview, Willie spoke with civil rights icon John Lewis and activist Jesse Jackson in 2018 after a re-enactment march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. He studied journalism and theater at Georgia State University in Atlanta and also studied abroad at Ritsumeikan University in Kyoto, Japan. Willie speaks Japanese and was an English teacher in Japan for three years before starting his news career. He hopes to give a voice to the powerless through his work with a special interest on rural America, since he hails from rural Georgia. Willie's dream interviews would be sit-downs with a sitting or former president of the United States and Meghan Markle, but he would take either one!