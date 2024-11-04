Tropical storm likely to develop, move into the Gulf of Mexico as a hurricane

The National Hurricane Center said a tropical storm will likely develop in the Caribbean Sea and move north into the Gulf of Mexico this week.

The storm dubbed Potential Tropical Cyclone No. 18 was located 220 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica, early Monday. It had top sustained winds of 35 mph. The National Hurricane Center says it has a 100% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next 48 hours.

The National Hurricane Center said that hurricane warnings were issued for the Cayman Islands as it could become a hurricane in the coming days.

RELATED STORY | It may be fall, but cities in the western US are still breaking heat records

After crossing the Cayman Islands on Wednesday, it is expected to strike the western tip of Cuba as a hurricane on Thursday. From there, it will enter the Gulf of Mexico. While Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama are all within the five-day forecast cone issued by the National Hurricane Center, government forecasters say it's too early to tell what sort of impact the system may have on the U.S.

"The system is forecast to enter the western Gulf of Mexico later this week, but given significant uncertainties in the long-range forecast track and intensity, it is too soon to determine what, if any, impacts could occur. Residents in this area should regularly monitor updates to the forecast," the National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

RELATED STORY | Heat-related deaths increased 117% in 24 years, CDC data shows

Hurricanes making landfall in the U.S. in November are rare but not unprecedented. The last time a hurricane came ashore in the U.S. in November was Hurricane Nicole in 2022. Before that, it was Hurricane Kate in 1985.

Officially, hurricane season continues through the end of November.

The next named storm in the Atlantic would be called Rafael.