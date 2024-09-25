Tropical Storm Helene expected to rapidly intensify before Florida landfall

Tropical Storm Helene is expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday as it nears the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, the National Hurricane Center said.

After it passes the Yucatan Peninsula, it is expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane by late Thursday, when it's expected to come ashore along Florida's Gulf Coast. The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for an area along the Florida coast from Anclote River to Mexico Beach.

Forecasters are suggesting that Florida's Big Bend region will have the worst impacts.

RELATED STORY | Heat can create deadly conditions for athletes, so how are states keeping practices safe?

"There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge along the entire west coast of the Florida Peninsula and Florida Big Bend," said National Hurricane Center forecaster Jack Beven. "The highest inundation levels are expected along the coast of the Florida Big Bend. Residents in those areas should follow advice given by local officials and evacuate if told to do so."

The National Hurricane Center said Helene is expected to grow in size and could have far-reaching impacts, with damaging winds occurring far from the point of landfall. Additionally, after the storm moves inland, it could drop heavy rain hundreds of miles from the shore.

"Considerable and potentially life-threatening flash and urban flooding is expected across portions of Florida, the Southeast, the Southern Appalachians, and the Tennessee Valley beginning today through Friday," Beven wrote. "This includes the risk of landslides across the southern Appalachians. Widespread minor to moderate river flooding is likely, and isolated major river flooding is possible."

RELATED STORY | Medical professionals are changing their training due to climate change

As of Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 61 counties. Hundreds of members of the Florida State Guard are ready to respond with search and rescue teams.

So far in 2024, the Atlantic hurricane season has produced eight named tropical systems, including four hurricanes and one major hurricane. Just two weeks ago, Hurricane Francine came ashore in Louisiana as a Category 2 system.