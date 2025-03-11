Tornado crosses over local TV station in Central Florida during a live broadcast

A tornado touched down in Central Florida on Monday, crossing over a local TV station in the middle of their live broadcast about the severe weather.

Fox 35 Orlando said on its website that an EF2 tornado touched down in Seminole County, where their studios are located.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado, stating it had peak winds of 115 miles per hour.

The tornado was on the ground for at least five minutes and traveled nearly two miles.

It’s estimated to have been 300 yards wide at its largest.

The tornado left some homes damaged in the Lake Mary and Longwood area.

The TV station did not report any injuries.

Fox 35 is not a member of the Scripps News Group.