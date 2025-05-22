There will be more hurricanes than normal during the 2025 season, NOAA predicts

This hurricane season is expected to be more active than normal, according to the latest predictions from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

It believes there's a 60% chance this hurricane season — which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 — will be above normal and there's a 30% chance of it being an average season. There's only a 10% chance that there will be below-average activity in the Atlantic.

The agency said it predicts there will be 13 to 19 named storms this year, with about half of those turning into hurricanes and 3 to 5 developing into major hurricanes.

And what will those storms be named? Here is the list for 2025:



Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dexter

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melisssa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy

According to NOAA, the reason it predicts a more active season involves a variety of factors, including "warmer than average ocean temperatures, forecasts for weak wind shear, and the potential for higher activity from the West African Monsoon, a primary starting point for Atlantic hurricanes."

“As we witnessed last year with significant inland flooding from hurricanes Helene and Debby, the impacts of hurricanes can reach far beyond coastal communities,” said Acting NOAA Administrator Laura Grimm in a statement. “NOAA is critical for the delivery of early and accurate forecasts and warnings, and provides the scientific expertise needed to save lives and property.”

The agency said it is upgrading some of its technology and communication tactics to reach more people and provide more accurate tracking.

The National Hurricane Center said it will now offer Spanish text for its tropical weather outlook, public advisories, the tropical cyclone discussion, the tropical cyclone update and key messages.

NOAA’s forecast model will undergo an upgrade that is expected to create a 5% improvement in tracking and intensity forecasts. The National Hurricane Center will also be able to issue tropical cyclone advisories up to 72 hours before the arrival of a storm, providing more time for preparations.