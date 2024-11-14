'The Christmas Eve Blizzard': A dog's story saving Christmas in wild weather

Scripps News weather anchor Scott Withers said his inspiration for writing the kids book "The Christmas Eve Blizzard" came from his love for weather, Christmas and his dog Cane.

During the COVID-19 pandemic he says his former pet — who passed away — was dearly missed, along with other loved ones who were stuck in other places because of travel restrictions. That's when his dog Cane, who he became the proud father for, came into his life after an accident.

The story of "The Christmas Eve Blizzard" involves a dog that saves the beloved holiday amid challenging extreme weather.

It's not your typical short children's read, with around 80 pages, it's a time for parents and kids to connect during story time and go into their imaginations.

Withers will be making stops in a number of cities, including Chattanooga, Tenn. to promote the project, and details can be found on his website for the book.