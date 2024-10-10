Tampa man who rode out Hurricane Milton describes fatigue for Florida residents

Tampa, Florida, resident Michael Nolan decided to stay home in as Hurricane Milton blew through the state after making landfall on the western Gulf Coast Wednesday night.

Powerful winds, pelting rain and historic storm surge threatened the lives of Floridians and damaged property.

Nolan told Scripps News the damage to his property was worse than what he saw with Helene as he began cleaning up and repairing what he could Thursday while still without power.

While hurricanes in the Gulf are not uncommon during this time of year, two powerful storms coming in back-to-back within two weeks has been quite the challenge for residents of the sunshine state.

"It's humbling," Nolan said. "It's great to see the community so quickly come out and help their neighbors."

