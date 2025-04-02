Storm Prediction Center issues rare high-risk tornado alert for multiple states

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center is warning residents of eastern Arkansas, western Tennessee, and western Kentucky of severe weather that could produce long-track tornadoes and damaging winds on Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a high risk of severe weather in the region. Memphis is among the cities facing the highest risk. Louisville, Indianapolis, and Nashville also face a significant threat of tornadoes.

A high risk of severe weather is a level 5 on the Storm Prediction Center's 0-5 scale. The Storm Prediction Center generally reserves the

declaration of a high risk for severe weather for what it forecasts to be among the most violent tornado outbreaks of a given year.

"A tornado outbreak is expected today and tonight from parts of the lower Mississippi Valley into the Mid-South and lower Ohio Valley," said Storm Prediction Center forecaster Rich Thompson. "Numerous tornadoes, along with multiple EF3+ tornadoes, appear likely. In addition, tornadoes, significant severe wind gusts, and large hail to very large hail will be possible across a broad area from north Texas northeastward to the southern Great Lakes."

Several tornado watches were issued for areas west of the Mississippi River Wednesday morning. The storms were expected to move east, crossing the river by the afternoon. At that time, warmth from daytime heating is expected to cause the storms to grow even stronger.

The Storm Prediction Center also issued a high risk of severe weather on March 15. There ended up being a reported 73 tornadoes in the Southern U.S. that day. Those tornadoes were among 285 reported tornadoes in the month of March, potentially marking the most active March in decades for tornado activity in the U.S.

Wednesday's storms could strike areas that have recently been impacted by tornadoes. Dozens of tornadoes touched down in northeastern Arkansas and southeastern Missouri on March 14. Among them were several EF-4 and EF-3 twisters.

The front causing Wednesday's potential tornado outbreak is expected to stall out, causing a risk of severe weather in a swath from central Texas to Maryland on Thursday.