Southeastern US continues to face severe flooding from Tropical Storm Debby

Tropical Storm Debby is continuing to batter the southeastern U.S. The deadly storm has already swamped areas along the East Coast and will bring more staggering amounts of rainfall to the region.

At least six people have died as a result of the storm.

As of early Wednesday, the center of the tropical storm is just off the coast of Georgia and it's expected to come ashore along the South Carolina coast on Thursday. Debby is inching up toward the Carolinas after making landfall Monday as a Category 1 hurricane on Florida’s Gulf Coast and proceeding through Georgia.

The storm is not expected to strengthen back into a hurricane, but it is still causing catastrophic flooding. South Carolina could see 2 feet or more of rain in some areas before the storm finally moves north.

RELATED STORY | New tools help better predict storms and alert the public for hurricane season

Debby also spun up some small tornadoes. In one region, trucks were flipped on top of each other, windows were knocked out and trees were toppled over as a result.

Officials continue to urge residents to follow local guidelines.

The storm has also been disrupting travel.

There were nearly 7,000 flight delays within, into, or out of the U.S. on Tuesday, and about 1,700 flights were canceled, according to FlightAware. So far on Wednesday, there were already over 1,000 delays and cancellations as of 7 a.m.

By Friday, the storm, expected to downgrade to a depression, should reach the D.C. area.