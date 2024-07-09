Midwest awaits what's left of Hurricane Beryl as Gulf Coast continues cleanup

Hurricane Beryl lost tropical characteristics on Monday after making landfall in Texas, but its remnants are still bringing heavy rain and the potential for severe storms in the Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys on Tuesday. A widespread area of the Midwest could get 2-4 inches of rain on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters from the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center warned of a risk of tornadoes on Tuesday for parts of Southern Indiana, Southern Illinois and Northern Kentucky. The tornado risk follows a day when 15 unconfirmed tornadoes touched down in the South on Monday, including one in Bossier, Louisiana, that killed a person when a tree fell onto a mobile home, the National Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service also reported six deaths associated with the hurricane in Texas:



Two people died on Monday in Magnolia, Texas, when a tree fell on a tent in the woods.

Another person died in Woodbranch, Texas, when a tree fell on a road.

One person died in Atascocita, Texas, when a tree fell on a house.

The National Weather Service said a person died in San Leon, Texas, after the electricity turned off, causing a person's breathing machine to stop working.

A person died in Spring, Texas, after a tree fell on a home.

In addition to wind gusts topping 90 mph when Beryl made landfall in Texas on Monday, up to 14 inches of rain was reported in the Houston area in a 48-hour period.

Texas resident talks about damage from Beryl

The damaging winds knocked out power to 2.265 million customers, said CenterPoint Energy. Officials added that 285,000 customers have since regained electricity, with an additional 1 million customers expected to regain service by Wednesday night.

Related story: NOAA expects 'extraordinary' 2024 Atlantic hurricane season

The storm became a hurricane on June 29 and maintained hurricane status for nearly a week as it impacted the Lesser Antilles and Jamaica. It made landfall on July 5 on the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, causing it to weaken into a tropical storm.

Beryl then regained hurricane status late Sunday, hours before making landfall in Texas.

While churning in the Caribbean Sea, Beryl was the most powerful Atlantic basin hurricane ever in the month of July as it once had top sustained winds of 165 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said no other tropical cyclones are expected to form in the next seven days.