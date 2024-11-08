Hurricane Rafael drifts over open waters in the Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Rafael churned over open water in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday, regaining some strength after crossing over western Cuba as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday.

The storm's maximum sustained winds were 105mph on Thursday afternoon, making it a Category 2 storm. It was forecast to weaken somewhat beginning on Friday and through the weekend.

Rafael was about 260 miles west-northwest of Havana, Cuba, moving slowly westward. Due to its position and distance from any landmasses, there were no watches or warnings associated with the storm on Thursday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center said swells from Rafael could generate life-threatening surf and rip currents along the Gulf Coast while the storm is active.

The storm brought potentially deadly surge, high winds and flash floods to Cuba on Wednesday, just two weeks after the island was hit by Hurricane Oscar.

Rafael also dumped heavy rain across Jamaica on Tuesday, knocking out power and triggering landslides in some areas, according to reports.