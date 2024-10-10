American Red Cross: Shelters remain open in Florida after Hurricane Milton

As people across Florida survey damage from Hurricane Milton, the American Red Cross is reminding them that shelters remain open if they need a place to stay.

As of Thursday, the organization was operating at about 100 shelters in Florida.

"Folks do not have to do this alone, the Red Cross plans to be there for months to come," American Red Cross national spokesperson Nicole Maul told Scripps News.

In addition to shelter, evacuees are offered meals, clothing and emotional support.

The American Red Cross was already set up in Florida because of Hurricane Helene's impact last week. It quickly expanded operations — knowing many more people would be affected by Hurricane Milton.

"This is what we do. This is what the Red Cross is trained for and prepared for," Maul said. "While this isn't an ideal situation to be facing back-to-back hurricanes, we can't do it alone and we haven't done it alone. We have great community partners."

An immediate need the American Red Cross is hoping to fulfill is blood donations. The organization says the hurricanes have forced the cancellation of blood drives, depleting the blood supply.

"If you live in an unaffected area, you can make an appointment to donate blood at redcrossblood.org," Maul said.