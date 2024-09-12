Francine leaves 400,000 without power in Louisiana, weakens to tropical depression

Residents along Louisiana's Gulf Coast are recovering from the impact of Francine, which made landfall in the state as a Category 2 hurricane.

The hurricane packed wind gusts up to 100 miles per hour and heavy rain as it came ashore and quickly moved toward New Orleans, pounding the city with torrential rains overnight.

Nearly 400,000 are without power in Louisiana as of Thursday morning, according to PowerOutage.us.

Francine has now downgraded to a tropical depression as it moves inland, and will continue to weaken as it heads over Mississippi and other states.

Over the next several hours, there is risk of life-threatening storm surge for parts of the eastern Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines, where a Storm Surge Warning remains in effect, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Francine will continue to bring heavy rainfall and dangerous flooding across portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley, Tennessee Valley, and the Southeast, NHC said.

Considerable flash and urban flooding is also possible through the evening over portions of central and northern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Officials are imposing overnight curfews in some areas, with emergency vehicles and personnel exempt.

Residents are urged to follow local guidance.

