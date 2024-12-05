Watch Now
Tsunami warning canceled after 7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off California coast

There were no reports of injuries or damage.
Officials said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 8 miles, well below the ocean floor. (Scripps News)
Shake map shows areas south of Eureka, California experienced the most shaking.
The threat of a tsunami has passed following a 7.0 earthquake off the northern coast of California, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

The earthquake struck around 40 miles west-northwest of Petrolia, California, late Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Petrolia is about 275 northwest of Sacramento.

Officials said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 8 miles, well below the ocean floor, prompting the now-canceled tsunami warning for areas including San Francisco.

Public transit was stopped in San Francisco for a short time and the zoo was evacuated.

There were no reports of injuries or damage. However, the office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom said state leaders were meeting to "ensure Californians are safe."

