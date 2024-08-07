Dozens of aftershocks felt after magnitude 5.2 quake shakes California

The U.S. Geological Society reported more than four dozen aftershocks larger than magnitude 2.5 in the hours following a magnitude 5.2 earthquake centered near Lamont, California.

As of early Wednesday morning, the earthquake and subsequent aftershocks have not caused any damage reports. Strong shaking was felt in parts of Kern County, California, according to the USGS. The earthquake was intense enough to dislodge boulders along several highways in the area.

Weak shaking could be felt as far south as Los Angeles, the agency reported.

Within minutes of the magnitude 5.2 earthquake, aftershocks of 4.5 and 4.1 magnitude were felt in the region. The USGS said there is a 21% chance the area could see another earthquake with a magnitude greater than 5 within the next week. The USGS also said there is a 2% of an earthquake with a magnitude greater than 6 hitting the area within the week.

Tuesday's earthquake marked the strongest to rock California so far in 2024. The last earthquake this strong to shake California was a magnitude 5.2 centered near Canyondam on May 12, 2023.

The previous strongest California earthquake of 2024 was a magnitude 4.9 quake centered near Barstow on July 29.

Tuesday's earthquake rattled Southern California at a time when the region is experiencing numerous forest fires.