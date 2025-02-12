90 million Americans urged to prepare for major winter storms

Over 90 million Americans are being warned to prepare for adverse winter weather on Wednesday as several winter storms sweep across the U.S.

There are winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories in place in locations from California to Maine, and many places in between. Also, parts of Northwest Ohio and the mountains of West Virginia are under ice storm warnings.

A winter storm is expected to drop about 3-6 inches of snow from Kansas into Michigan, impacting areas such as Kansas City, Des Moines, Chicago and Milwaukee. That winter storm is due to an arctic cold front bringing below-average temperatures to the region on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, significant icing is possible in the Central Appalachians and Blue Ridge Mountains. Up to a quarter inch of ice could fall in the region by Thursday morning, which could be enough to cause significant travel difficulties along Interstate 64, 77 and 79.

As the storms bring snow and freezing rain to the Midwest and Northeast, severe weather is possible along the Gulf Coast, including a small chance for tornadoes, in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.